Netflix Dominates 2026 Oscar Nominations with Key Films and Creative Picks

Netflix has claimed a prominent position in the 98th Academy Awards nominations, securing multiple accolades across a variety of categories. Leading the charge are two standout films, Frankenstein and Train Dreams, which have earned coveted Best Picture nominations, accompanied by a series of creative nods. The streaming giant’s nominations reflect both a broadening of its film slate and growing recognition in Hollywood’s most prestigious awards.

Frankenstein and KPop Demon Hunters Lead Netflix’s Oscar Bid

Netflix’s Oscar hopefuls this year include Frankenstein, which has gained considerable momentum in the Best Picture race, with Gold Derby placing it among the top contenders. Alongside this, the animated feature KPop Demon Hunters has impressed with nominations for Best Animated Motion Picture and Best Song, showcasing Netflix’s growing presence in both mainstream and niche categories. The success of these titles highlights the streaming platform’s increasing dominance in the industry, especially following its acquisition of Warner Bros., which could further bolster its film slate.

Other key contenders for Netflix this year include The Perfect Neighbor and Apocalypse in the Tropics, both recognized as top documentary nominees. Additionally, the documentary short category sees All the Empty Rooms listed as a serious contender. These nominations build on Netflix’s impressive 2025 Golden Globes tally, where it garnered 35 nominations across a range of films and series, with three titles securing wins. KPop Demon Hunters not only triumphed with Best Animated Motion Picture but also took home the Best Song award, underscoring Netflix’s strength in diverse genres.

Despite challenges, the previous year saw Netflix walk away with three Academy Awards from 18 nominations. The most notable wins included Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Zoe Saldaña in El Mal and a victory for the documentary short The Only Girl in the Orchestra. These successes, while less than hoped for, cemented Netflix’s role as a major player at the Oscars.

The 98th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on March 15, 2026, offering a chance to witness whether Netflix’s broad nominations translate into a series of wins.