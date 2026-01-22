Netflix Confirms ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 3 as Final Chapter

Netflix’s hit Japanese series Alice in Borderland has officially wrapped up with its third season, marking the end of the show’s journey. Following a cliffhanger ending, fans have been left speculating about the series’ future, but the finality has been confirmed through Netflix’s own reports and promotional materials.

Season 3 Confirmed as the End

Reports surrounding the fate of Alice in Borderland have circulated since the premiere of its third season last September. A recent engagement report from Netflix, titled What We Watched: The Second Half of 2025, released on January 20, 2026, confirmed that the third season would indeed be the final one. The report noted the popularity of titles from Japan, including the Alice in Borderland finale, which garnered 25 million views. This marked the conclusion of the series, despite the show’s impactful ending that left many wondering about a potential continuation.

The confusion surrounding the show’s cancellation stems from Netflix’s failure to officially communicate the end of the series in advance. Fans were left in the dark about the show’s closure until the final season was labeled as such, creating some frustration. The ambiguity in messaging was further complicated by Netflix’s marketing approach, which did not make it clear that season 3 would be the last.

Adding to the uncertainty, Netflix ran an influencer campaign in the UK, in which one advertisement explicitly stated that season 3 was the final season of the show. Given that these promotions would have used official content approved by Netflix’s PR and marketing teams, this leaves little room for doubt about the finality of the show’s third chapter.

What’s Next for ‘Alice in Borderland’?

While the show’s third season officially concludes the Alice in Borderland saga, the door may still be open for spin-offs or related projects. Netflix has already invested in expanding its Japanese content slate, with other high-profile projects such as a live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia on the horizon. However, given the full adaptation of the original manga, it is likely that any future installments will take the form of a spin-off, rather than a direct continuation of the main series.

For fans, the finale of season 3 may feel like an unfinished story, especially with its cliffhanger ending. However, it seems clear that Netflix’s focus is shifting toward other ventures in Japan, leaving Alice in Borderland as one of the streaming platform’s notable but concluded series.