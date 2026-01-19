Netflix Confirms 45-Day Theatrical Releases for Warner Bros Films

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has confirmed that, following the potential $83 billion acquisition of Warner Bros streaming and studio assets, the streaming giant will continue releasing Warner Bros films in cinemas for 45-day windows. This approach is set to largely follow the current model, offering a limited time for theatrical runs before films transition to streaming.

In an interview with The New York Times on January 19, 2026, Sarandos emphasized that Netflix would be competitive in the theatrical market. “We want to win opening weekend. I want to win the box office,” Sarandos stated, outlining the company’s new strategy for its theatrical releases.

Strategic Shift Amid Streaming Growth

The decision to integrate Warner Bros’ theatrical distribution into Netflix’s broader business is part of an evolving strategy to bolster the company’s position in both cinema and streaming. Sarandos expressed that Netflix was previously focused on streaming success, which was why it hadn’t fully embraced theatrical distribution. However, after analyzing Warner Bros’ theatrical data during the due diligence phase, Netflix executives were reportedly impressed by the “healthy, profitable business” that exists within the theatrical sector.

Despite the commitment to a 45-day window, Sarandos did not clarify whether this policy would apply uniformly across all Warner Bros and New Line Cinema releases. The move may raise questions within the exhibition community, particularly concerning smaller films and their duration on cinema screens, a subject of ongoing tension between streaming platforms and traditional theaters.

Netflix’s theatrical ventures have previously been limited to Oscar-qualifying releases and special events. The animated film KPop Demon Hunters, for instance, enjoyed a brief theatrical run last year before becoming an Oscar contender. Similarly, the season finale of Stranger Things saw a limited theater debut. This new 45-day window, however, marks a more concrete and consistent effort to integrate films into the traditional distribution model, rather than limiting Netflix’s role to just an occasional cinema presence.

Looking ahead, Netflix is also preparing for the theatrical release of Greta Gerwig’s Narnia film, which will play exclusively in IMAX theaters for two weeks starting November 26, 2026, before moving to streaming on December 25, 2026. This multi-tiered approach to theatrical and streaming releases has already faced backlash from cinema executives, with Vue Entertainment’s Tim Richards criticizing the shortened theatrical windows. Richards voiced concerns about the limited opportunity for audiences to view films like Narnia in theaters, suggesting that the shift might ultimately harm long-term cinema engagement.

As Netflix navigates this growing tension between theatrical and streaming releases, Sarandos and his team are poised to reshape how films are distributed across both platforms, ensuring they remain competitive and profitable in both domains.