Netflix Brings Back ‘Twins’, an 80s Comedy Cult Classic

Netflix has added the iconic 1988 comedy Twins to its streaming platform, bringing back a beloved film from the 1980s starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. Despite its modest 43 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film continues to be adored by fans for its quirky storyline and the unforgettable chemistry between its lead actors.

Directed by Ivan Reitman, known for Ghostbusters, Twins tells the story of two fraternal twin brothers, Julius (Schwarzenegger) and Vincent (DeVito), who were separated at birth as part of an experiment to create the perfect human being. While Julius is raised in a nurturing academic environment, Vincent grows up as a street-smart loner in Los Angeles. Their paths cross when Julius, now 35, learns of Vincent’s existence and sets out to find him, only to discover Vincent is on the run from loan sharks.

A Cult Classic With Enduring Appeal

Available on Netflix since January 14, 2026, the film has received praise for its delightful absurdity and memorable performances. Fans have rallied behind the film despite critical reviews, calling it a “comedic masterwork” and a “cinematic treat” that holds up to multiple viewings.

One IMDb reviewer noted that the movie’s “universal, classic, and timeless appeal” makes it perfect for repeated watches, while another emphasized the “hilarious” writing and “pitch-perfect” chemistry between Schwarzenegger and DeVito. The film’s light-hearted tone, paired with moments of unexpected heart, has won over audiences from Letterboxd to social media.

In fact, some have labeled Twins as one of the most “heartwarming” and “charming” films ever made, with several fans expressing their admiration for the unlikely pairing of the two actors. The film remains a fan favorite, with some even eagerly anticipating the long-awaited sequel, Triplets, which was originally set to feature Eddie Murphy as another sibling. However, the project was quietly shelved following the passing of director Reitman.

For those looking for a nostalgic comedy experience, Twins is now available to stream on Netflix. Don’t miss out on what many still consider one of the decade’s greatest comedic triumphs.