Netflix Announces ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Spinoff Series ‘XO, Kitty’

According to Netflix, the film trilogy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” which is based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name, will have a spinoff starring Anna Cathcart.

The streaming service said on Monday that it has ordered a 10-episode season of “XO, Kitty,” which will follow Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) younger sister, Kitty Song Covey (Cathcart), as she travels around the globe to see her long-distance beau.

“Kitty Song Covey, a teen matchmaker, believes she knows everything there is to know about love. When she moves halfway around the world to be with her long-distance partner, she’ll quickly learn that relationships are a lot more complicated when your heart is on the line “According to E! Online, Netflix stated.

Kitty was a pivotal character in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” as fans will recall. She was the one who discreetly shipped the letters Lara Jean penned to the guys she liked, thereby setting in motion the events depicted in the films.

A video announcement of the new program was also uploaded on the official Twitter account of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy. It was indicated in the caption, “The story isn’t yet finished. XO, Kitty, a To All the Boys-inspired spinoff series starring @annacathcart, is coming to Netflix.” An email with the subject “XO, Kitty” was included in the tweet. It was addressed to everyone and read as follows: “I’m sure you believed the story ended there… That there will be no more letters… but there is one Covey sister – some call her the favorite – whose love story is just getting started. Keep an eye out! Kitty, xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxox” Cathcart also announced the news on her Instagram page. “Cat’s out of the bag, or should I say kitty @netflix get your helmets kiddies this is going to be a crazy ride,” she tweeted with a screenshot of an article about the new show. According to E! Online, the next series does not yet have a launch date, but it will consist of ten half-hour episodes. Han and Siobhan Vivian are said to have co-written the pilot.

Han is also credited as the show’s creator, as well as a co-showrunner alongside Sascha Rothchild. The series will be executive produced by Han and Rothchild, as well as Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

