Netflix Announces Release Dates For “Don’t Look Up,” “The Unforgivable,” and Other Films.

Netflix announced the release dates for a number of upcoming films on Monday.

Some of the films on the list will initially be released in cinemas before being released on Netflix. For example, “The Lost Daughter” will be released in cinemas on December 17 before becoming available on Netflix on December 31.

September

On September 2, Stephen Herek’s “Afterlife of the Party” will be released. Victoria Justice, Midori Francis, and Adam Garcia feature in the film. “Worth,” starring Michael Keaton, will be released on September 3rd.

On September 9, Netflix will release the highly anticipated “Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali,” a film based on two great figures of the twentieth century. On September 10, “Kate” will be released in theaters and on Netflix at the same time. On September 15, “Nightbooks” and “Schumacher” will be released on the same day.

If you enjoy animated films, “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” which will be released on September 24, is a fantastic choice.

October

On October 1, “Diana: The Musical” and “The Guilty” will be released, followed by “Found,” “Night Teeth,” and “Stuck Together” on October 20. Two other films, “Fever Dream” and “Hypnotic,” are set to hit theaters in October, although their release dates have yet to be confirmed.

November

While “The Harder They Fall” will be released in theaters on October 22, it will be available to view on Netflix on November 3. On Nov. 12, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson star in the highly anticipated film “Red Notice.”

“Bruised,” starring Halle Berry, will be released in theaters on November 17 but will be available to view on Netflix on November 24. In November, “7 Prisoners,” “A Boy Called Christmas,” “A Castle for Christmas,” and “The Princess Switch 3” will be released, though no specific dates have been announced.

December

On December 1, “The Power of the Dog” will be released, followed by “Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” on December 3. The Unforgivable will be released in theaters on November 24 and on Netflix on December 10.

The film “Don’t Look Up,” directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, and Matthew Perry, will be released in theaters on December 10 and will premiere on Netflix on December 24. In December, films such as “Back to the Outback,” “Mixtape,” and “Single All the Way” will be released.

On Instagram, Netflix stated, “Mark your calendars for these great Netflix Films coming through the end of the year!”

If you haven’t seen it yet, we have a Netflix list for August. Brief News from Washington Newsday.