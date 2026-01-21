Netflix Adds Paramount Hits Watson, Mayor of Kingstown, SEAL Team

Netflix has quietly expanded its content pipeline with a new licensing agreement that will bring around 20 Paramount Global titles to the streaming platform, including high-profile dramas Mayor of Kingstown, Watson, and SEAL Team. The deal surfaced not through a formal announcement, but in Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2025 shareholder letter released Tuesday alongside its earnings results.

The timing is notable. The disclosure comes as Netflix is locked in a widely publicized bidding battle for assets tied to Warner Bros. Discovery, drawing most of the industry’s attention. Yet this parallel agreement with Paramount Global Content Distribution signals Netflix’s continued push to license established franchises from rival studios, particularly as traditional media companies reassess exclusivity strategies.

The agreement spans both U.S. and international markets and pulls content from across Paramount’s portfolio, including Paramount Plus, CBS, and Showtime. While full title and season counts have not been finalized publicly, Netflix confirmed that roughly 20 series are included in the package.

Flagship dramas anchor the package

Among the most significant additions is Mayor of Kingstown, the Taylor Sheridan-created crime drama led by Jeremy Renner. The series, previously exclusive to Paramount Plus, centers on the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where incarceration drives the local economy. The show is expected to conclude with its fifth and final season later this year, making its arrival on Netflix a major domestic licensing win given Sheridan’s continued ratings dominance with Yellowstone and its spinoffs.

Also joining the lineup is Watson, which debuted on CBS in early 2025. The series offers a contemporary take on the Sherlock Holmes universe without featuring Holmes himself. Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson, who returns to medicine as the head of a clinic treating rare disorders a year after his partner’s death. The show has posted solid broadcast performance, and its move to Netflix mirrors the so-called Netflix Effect that recently boosted viewership for titles such as Tracker and So Help Me Todd.

SEAL Team, which began on CBS before moving to Paramount Plus for its later seasons, will also make its Netflix debut. The long-running military drama follows the personal and professional lives of an elite Navy SEAL unit as they carry out high-risk missions worldwide. The series aligns closely with Netflix’s track record of success with procedural and action-driven dramas like S.W.A.T. and The Night Agent.

International focus and legacy titles

Netflix indicated that some titles in the deal are targeted specifically at international regions, typically including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Latin America, though availability will vary by country. Internationally, Netflix already serves as the primary streaming home for much of Taylor Sheridan’s catalog, and some Asian markets recently picked up the first season of Landman.

The shareholder letter also referenced Matlock, which industry observers widely interpret as the successful 2024 reboot starring Kathy Bates rather than the original Andy Griffith series. The reboot, featuring Bates as a sharp septuagenarian attorney reentering the workforce with a hidden agenda, has been a ratings standout for CBS and is expected to roll out to select international Netflix markets.

One confirmed classic in the package is The King of Queens, the long-running sitcom that aired from 1998 to 2007. Starring Kevin James, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller, the series remains a staple of syndication and adds a recognizable legacy title to the broader deal.

Netflix has not yet announced specific release dates or confirmed how many seasons of each series will be available at launch. The company said additional details will be shared once licensing windows and regional rollouts are finalized.

For now, the agreement underscores Netflix’s dual-track strategy: pursuing headline-grabbing acquisitions while steadily bolstering its library with proven franchises that can travel across borders and generations.