NeNe Leakes says she’s “broken” after learning that her husband Gregg is “dying.”

In the midst of her husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer fight, NeNe Leakes is “broken.”

The 53-year-old “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posted a photograph to Instagram on Sunday that read “Broken” and included a broken heart emoji and prayer hands emoji.

The photo had no caption or details, but it appeared to be about her recent update on the state of her 67-year-old spouse, whose cancer had returned just months before. Gregg has been in remission for two years after being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018.

Gregg was “transitioning to the other side,” the “Glee” veteran told guests at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, in an impromptu statement captured and shared on Twitter on Saturday.

Katrina wrote, “Praying hard for you and your family.” “Nene, we’re praying for you!!!!” Sabrina Parr was the author.

Lyrica Anderson, a vocalist, said, “Praying for you, beautiful.” Stormy Wellington commented, “Praying for you, beautiful.”

Jessica Dime and Miracle Watts, both rappers, said they were praying for NeNe and her family. Meanwhile, folding hands and red heart emojis were used by Alonzo Arnold, J. Bolin, Sheika Daley, Marlo Hampton, and Brandy in their comments on her post.

On Twitter, there was also a flood of words of support for NeNe and her family. One admirer tweeted, “Sending love and hugs to the Leakes family, especially @NeNeLeakes.”

“Pray for NeNeLeakes and her family, @NeNeLeakes! Sherri Shepherd, a comedian, tweeted, “She’s disclosed her spouse, Gregg Leakes, is transitioning.” “I met Gregg on our ‘Ladies Night Out’ comedy tour with NeNe. He is a kind man who is always concerned about my kid Jeffrey.”

After a client approached her and requested that she get on the microphone to wish them a happy birthday on Saturday, NeNe delivered an update on her husband’s cancer struggle.

The fan, on the other hand, allegedly told her she was disrespectful for not being more upbeat. Finally, the Broadway star mounted the stage and wished the fan a happy birthday before explaining her mood.

“You have no idea what we’re up against right now. She informed the gathering, “We walked into this lounge because we had to enter into this lounge because this is our business.”

“So, when people say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my spouse is at home dying,” she continued. ‘Happy birthday,’ I don’t want to say.’

