Neil Patrick Harris posts a shirtless photo from his vacation in Croatia with his family.

Before his kids return to school, Neil Patrick Harris shared a shirtless selfie of himself while on a tropical vacation in Croatia with his family.

The fit 48-year-old “How I Met Your Mother” star captioned the photo in which he could be seen wearing navy blue Ron Dorff swim trunks and a Miansai pendant necklace, “165 pounds soaking wet.”

Harris and his husband, Broadway actor and professional chef David Burtka, are spending time with their 10-year-old twins Harper and Gideon on the Croatian shore.

Harris also shared a picture of his 46-year-old husband, Broadway actor and professional chef David Burtka, and their two children on a boat cruise.

Harris commented, “Happily off to our next trip… #grateful @dbelicious.”

Prior to their trip to Croatia, Harris and Burtka were spotted on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, and the star of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” shared photos from the trip on Instagram.

Harris wrote in one of the posts, “Just got back from a great trip to Italy!!” Thank you, Jon and Lizzie, for a week that we will love and remember for the rest of our lives. Your generosity and kindness are truly extraordinary. I’m looking forward to seeing you both soon.”

“A few years ago, we visited a friend in Hvar, Croatia, which is a fantastic, little, amazing destination in the gorgeous Adriatic Sea,” Harris explained. “All we had to do was swim up to a rough boulder and climb incredibly high before jumping into the water.”

Harris recently discussed the difficulties and benefits of distant schooling and quarantine isolation. “I believe it has brought the kids closer together, and it has brought us closer to them in a much more nuanced way,” he said. “As difficult as it has been, I am grateful for the positive things that have come out of it.”

He claimed the most difficult part of the confinement was “coming up with new and imaginative ways to entertain” their children.

“As parents, we don’t want children to be glued to an iPad all day, but with few options, that’s exactly what they want to do. That’s difficult for me because I enjoy video games. I’m split between being the strict taskmaster who says, ‘Nay those screens, you must paint!,’ and being the father who says, ‘Wait, what’s this wonderful new game, show me,’ said Harris.