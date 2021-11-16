Neighbors’ tribute to mom, 51, who died unexpectedly.

For the second year, neighbors have come together to put on an outstanding Christmas light display in remembrance of a popular mother.

After starting the community event last year to raise money for a local hospice that his mother had contributed to every Christmas till she died in March 2020, Adam Garvey Caswell and his spouse Joe led the way this month.

Adam, who lives on Scholes Lane in St Helens, came up with the idea for the community show while setting up lights outside his home last November.

Julie, the 31-year-mother, old’s died abruptly at the age of 51 during the onset of the epidemic last year.

“After my mother died abruptly last year, when it came to Christmas, I wondered myself, ‘what can I do?'” Adam told The Washington Newsday. “How can I make everyone happy this Christmas?” says the narrator. I knew my mother usually gave a donation to Willowbrook every year – it wasn’t much, but it was her way of giving back to the community – so I chose to keep it going.” Julie, who lived on the same block as his, Adam claimed, was always excited about Christmas and “everything about Christmas time was her.”

Adam paired his goal of raising money for Willowbrook with his desire to bring the local community together at a time that was tough for many people last year in order to keep her Christmas spirit alive.

He decided to distribute fliers via his neighbors’ letterboxes, encouraging them to participate and giving any assistance he could for anyone who needed it over the winter months.

The leaflet encouraged individuals to put up Christmas lights outside their homes to collect funds for Willowbrook Hospice, a local charity that cares for people with terminal and life-limiting illnesses.

Following the success of last year’s display, which collected £2,350 for the hospice, Adam claimed that neighbors approached him this year asking when they should begin decorating their homes for round two of the fundraising.

Adam, who is employed as a trainer. “The summary has come to an end.”