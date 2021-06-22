Neighbors are overjoyed as the “monster mansion” is finally demolished.

Neighbors living near an abandoned house that had become so overgrown that it was dubbed “the monster house” by youngsters are breathing a sigh of relief now that it has been given a makeover.

Since its owner moved out four years ago, the property on Alfred Street in Widnes had gotten so overgrown with ivy, plants, and trees that it had become a local tourist attraction, with people flocking there to take photos outside, according to the ECHO.

Paul Miller, who lives next door, compared the scene to something out of The Day of the Triffids, a classic science fiction story in which the Earth is overrun by carnivorous gigantic plants.

Following the article, Mr Miller said that gardeners had been called in to clean up the area, removing the ivy and shrubs. He claimed he received a letter from Widnes MP Derek Twigg informing him that the council had asked the house’s owner to clean up the premises or face further action.

“It just took them approximately six hours to tear it all down,” Mr Miller claimed.

“This is the first time I’ve seen the house in probably five years; I just hope someone moves in immediately, since it’s a wonderful little place.

“The street has taken on a new appearance.”

On the other side of the property, Jade Edge, 23, said she was relieved to see the ivy disappear.

“It’s so much better,” she said. We’d been waiting a year to move in, and things had gotten a lot worse during lockdown.

“The entire roadway now appears to be much nicer.”

The property’s owner, Jeff Duggan, told the LDRS that the work was completed but that he was still unclear about the property’s future plans.