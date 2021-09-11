Neighbors are concerned about “unruly youths” and “drunken behavior” as a result of the proposed new bar.

Neighbors are divided about plans for a new pub in north Liverpool, with concerns that it will exacerbate anti-social behavior and noise.

Aintree Gin has submitted an application to the city council to open a new bar on Warbreck Avenue, near the Walton Vale intersection.

Residents appear divided about the ideas in statements to Liverpool Council, thus the owners may face pushback to the plans.

The majority of those who wrote to the council opposed the plans, which would allow the bar to open from noon to 11 p.m., citing concerns about “increasing levels of antisocial behavior” and noise from the area.

“This is a residential street and a busy highway for school children and the elderly, the pavement outside is tiny and will not accommodate drunken people outside smoking cigarettes as there is nowhere else on the premises to smoke…. also, it will not be safe for anyone walking home from school or work as it will increase the drunken behavior of people up and down this residential street,” one person wrote.

An objector claimed in a separate application that there were existing problems in the region that could get worse.

“We already have a problem with disruptive youths and young guys roaming around Warbreck Ave causing damage,” they stated. Warbreck Ave (the units) are also placed back from the main road, which I believe would attract teens to congregate here, making living here impossible due to the disruptive behavior.”

Another opponent expressed concern about the area’s growing number of eateries and bars.

“We already have four pubs and a restaurant from one end of Walton Vale to the other, as well as numerous other establishments that sell alcohol, so we don’t need any more wine bars in our area, and we certainly don’t want the noise and anti-social behavior that would accompany them,” they stated.

While the majority of the remarks were negative, a few were positive and urged the council to approve the plans, citing the expansion of a local firm as good news for the community.