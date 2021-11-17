Neighbors are awoken by dramatic occurrences, so a man runs to the roof.

A tumultuous scene disrupted a town center thoroughfare this morning.

On Wednesday, November 17, residents of Knowsley Road in St Helens reported being awoken by sirens and shouting at around 5.30 a.m.

“We could hear cops shouting at someone to get down,” residents claimed of a man on a roof and emergency personnel tried to get him down.

The uproar reportedly woke up people as far away as Dentons Green.

A helicopter, as well as a fire engine, multiple police cars, and ambulances, can be seen in footage posted from Knowsley Road.

While the area frequently sees police presence, a local told The Washington Newsday that the scenes that occurred caught the street off guard.

“We can confirm that a man has been detained following an incident in St Helens this morning, Wednesday 17 November,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At approximately 5.15 a.m., officers were dispatched to Knowsley Road in response to complaints of a possible burglary.”

“A man was seen climbing onto a nearby roof while being pursued on foot.” He arrived at around 7 a.m., aided by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter and the MFRS.

“A 33-year-old man from St Helens has been arrested and taken into prison for interrogation on suspicion of burglary.”

“The road is reopened, and we appreciate the homeowners’ patience and understanding as we worked to fix the incident.”

Anyone with information on this incident can tweet us @MerpolCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000798828.”