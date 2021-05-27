Nehemiah Clark on His Current Relationship With Jemmye Carroll on ‘The Challenge: All Stars’

Nehemiah Clark and Jemmye Carroll, who starred in The Challenge, returned for All-Stars, where they had a “fling.” Following his removal, the former champ discussed his present connection with Jemmye and whether or not the two “hooked up” in the house.

For ‘The Challenge: All Stars,’ Nehemiah Clark and Jemmye Carroll returned.

Nehemiah Clark, a California native, first starred on The Real World: Austin before moving on to The Challenge: The Duel, a competitive offshoot (2006).

He returned for The Gauntlet 3 (2008), having his finest season yet, winning a handful of eliminations and several daily assignments en route to winning the game and a $50,000 cash prize.

Arriving in a Hurry Before tomorrow’s premiere on @paramountplus #ParamountPlus, check out a SNEAK PEEK of the opening 5 minutes of The Challenge: All Stars on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/eKscFTF913

— March 31, 2021, The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV)

Nehemiah Clark Explains Why He Picked His Elimination Partner in ‘The Challenge’

The champion returned twice more, most recently at Rivals (2011), but failed to reach the finals both times.

Jemmye Carroll, who starred in The Real World: New Orleans, made her Battle of the Seasons debut in 2012, a few seasons after Nehemiah’s final season.

She competed in six more seasons, reaching the finals only in Rivals 2 (2013), finishing third and earning $7,500. Following that, the two returned to the home for All-Stars and formed a fling.

In the Challenge home, the two got along swimmingly.

During episode 3, Nehemiah admitted he didn’t know how to play a “political game” but believes Jemmye is well connected in the house. As a result, the Gauntlet 3 champion stated in a confessional that he wanted to learn more from the veteran.

Jemmye, on the other hand, wanted to stay in touch with Nehemiah with the hopes of running the finals together. However, the California native served as the team's losing captain, earning a spot in elimination, and he called out Teck Holmes,…