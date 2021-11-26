Nearly 8,000 tonnes of carbon are captured in Merseyside’s parks and green spaces.

Merseyside’s parks and green areas remove the same amount of carbon from the atmosphere as over 180,000 passengers flying from Glasgow to London each year.

According to research conducted by the organization Fields in Trust, these outdoor places may be threatened by development in the future unless adequate protection is provided (FIT).

According to the group’s data, Merseyside has roughly 3,919 hectares of public parks and green spaces, which is nearly half the size of Knowsley.

According to FIT, this land absorbs roughly 7,839 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere each year, thanks to the trees and plants (CO2).

That’s nearly the same as 186,992 individuals flying from Glasgow to London emitting greenhouse emissions.

National parks, common property, cemeteries, and golf courses are excluded from the study, as are public parks and gardens, playgrounds, and sports spaces.

Based on studies from the UK Green Building Council, FIT anticipated that each square metre of parkland would absorb 0.2kg of carbon per year on average to determine the amount of carbon collected.

FIT collaborates with communities to protect natural places by negotiating “deeds of dedication” with landowners, which are legally binding papers that specify what can be done with the property.

Only about 276 hectares (7 percent) of parkland in Merseyside is preserved by such an agreement, which the charity claims is one of the most effective barriers against the development of green spaces.

Liverpool City Council announced earlier this year that all of the city’s parks will be conserved in perpetuity when Councillor Wendy Simon, the city’s Acting Mayor, declared the protection of 100 parks and green spaces totaling 1,039 hectares.

Liverpool City Council became the first local government to adopt this goal thanks to a unique relationship between Fields in Trust and Liverpool City Council. It means that outdoor spaces in local communities will not be developed or sold, and inhabitants will be able to continue to utilize them for unwinding, relaxing, playing, or exercising.

The historic decision was ratified by the Cabinet on Friday, March 19th.

Other parts of Merseyside, on the other hand, do not have the same safeguards that the City of Liverpool does.