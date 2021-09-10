Nearly 200,000 people in Merseyside are yet to receive their first covid vaccine.

Almost 200,000 persons aged 16 and up in Merseyside have yet to receive a single Covid-19 vaccination.

In comparison, some 63,000 children aged 12 to 15 years old in the area may soon be given the all-clear to receive the vaccine.

According to the British Society for Immunology, the UK government needs to step up efforts to reach adults who have not yet been vaccinated in order to persuade them to get vaccinated against the virus.

According to data from Public Health England (PHE), 982,250 persons aged 16 and up in Merseyside have got their first immunization by September 5.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) population estimates, 191,795 people in the age range are still entirely unvaccinated, including some who are medically exempt.

This is more than three times the anticipated 62,843 youngsters aged 12 to 15 in the area, however some will have major underlying health concerns and will already be injected.

By September 5, an estimated 96,982 adults aged 16 and over in Liverpool had not had their first vaccination, nearly five times the city’s 19,606 12- to 15-year-olds.

In St Helens, though, the difference was smaller, with 16,001 and 8,222 respectively.

PHE calculates local vaccination rates using the population enrolled with the NHS rather than ONS data, however these figures aren’t accessible for 12- to 15-year-olds.

According to ONS data, 84 percent of Merseyside’s 16-plus population had had their first vaccination by September 5, compared to 77 percent according to NHS data – albeit the latter is likely to be an underestimate.

By September 5, about 48.3 million people of all ages in the UK had received their first dose, accounting for almost 89 percent of those aged 16 and up.

Approximately six million people in this age bracket are unprotected, which is approximately double the number of 12- to 15-year-olds in the country.

While the vaccine adoption had been good thus far, the British Society for Immunology stated that there was more work to be done.

“We know that more than one in ten eligible persons has yet to come forward,” said Dr Doug Brown, the group’s chief executive.

