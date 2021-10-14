‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ is a television series set in Los Angeles. ‘He Will Be Dearly Missed,’ says actor Ravil Isyanov, who died at the age of 59.

Ravil Isyanov, star of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” died after a battle with cancer. He was 59 years old at the time.

The actor, who was born in Moscow, died on September 29 in Los Angeles.

Before his death, Isyanov’s manager, Frederick Levy, revealed that he was battling cancer.

Levy told the newspaper that he didn’t know what type of cancer Isyanov had. However, he revealed that after receiving his cancer diagnosis, the actor informed the creators of the CBS series about his failing health. The Russian actor was best known for his role as Anatoli Kirkin in the television series “NCIS.”

“He was aware that his future was grim due to the disease, and he informed the producers, suggesting that if they wanted to write him off, they should do so quickly… “I just thought it was so nice that they were able to give him a decent send-off,” Levy added.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Levy said that Isyanov gave it his all till the end, even though he was facing cancer.

“Even as he battled this terrible sickness, Ravil remained strong and resilient, giving it his all on set and working till the end.” “He’ll be sorely missed,” stated the actor’s manager.

Levy also paid tribute to his late colleague, stating that Isyanov was not only a “genuine gentleman, extraordinarily generous, and incredibly talented.”

Aside from “NCIS: Los Angeles,” the late actor also appeared in “Glow,” a Netflix show, and other TV shows such as “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Americans,” and “The Last Ship.” He also appears in “Defiance” and “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” among other films. According to Variety, his final projects will be the upcoming biopic “Blonde,” based on the life of Marilyn Monroe, and “25 Cents Per Minute,” which will be released later this year.

Erika and Gulya Isyanov, Isyanov’s wife, survive him. His grandkids Cassandra and Nikita, as well as his son-in-law Marios, survive him.

Aneta, the late actor’s stepdaughter, has two children, Mila and Tali, and is married to Jon.