NCB Team Searches Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence Mannat [Video]. Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB Team Searches Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence Mannat

On Thursday, the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) raided Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat home in India’s financial capital Mumbai.

The operation was carried out after it was determined that the actor’s son Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp conversation with actress Ananya Panday may be used as evidence.

On Thursday afternoon, a Twitter user tweeted a video of the NCB crew entering Shah Rukh’s home. The user captioned the video, “NCB crew approaches Mannat (SRK household).” “Aryan other electronic gadget was sent via letter. At 2 p.m., NCB summoned Ananya Pandey.” However, after the raid, an NCB officer told the press that everyone who requested an investigation is not always a “culprit.” The NCB squad, on the other hand, launched a raid at Panday’s home. A video of the crew leaving the actress’ home was shared by a user. Reporters were seen in the film asking the officers if they had uncovered any proof, but they were given no response.

The raid came after Aryan’s bail application was denied by the Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court on Wednesday. On Thursday, Aryan, 23, was taken to the Bombay High Court.

According to the Bombay High Court, the actor’s bail application will be heard on Oct. 26, and he will be imprisoned at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai until then.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen visiting his son in prison this morning. He wore a black face mask and a grey t-shirt. Since Aryan’s incarceration, this was the first time the father and son had met in jail. The two had previously only communicated via video call.

The video of Shah Rukh leaving the jail after meeting his son was uploaded on Twitter by a Twitter user.

When Aryan was detained on Oct. 4 along with seven others, the agency notified the media that there would be no raid on Shah Rukh Khan’s home.

NCB seized 5 grams of MD, 22 pills of MDMA (Ecstacy), 21 grams of cannabis resin, and 13 grams of cocaine, as well as $1,785 in cash, when they stormed the ship that led to Aryan Khan’s arrest.

Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha, Mohak Jaiswal, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar were among the seven people arrested.