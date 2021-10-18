NBC has temporarily halted production of ‘AGT: Extreme’ after a contestant was injured.

The production of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” has been momentarily halted after one of the contestants was hurt on set and taken to the hospital.

When the escape act he was rehearsing on the set of the new “AGT” spinoff series went wrong Thursday, Jonathan Goodwin, a stunt performer known as “The Daredevil,” was gravely hurt.

Following the accident, NBC decided to put “AGT: Extreme” on hold for the time being.

In a statement received by People, a “AGT” production spokeswoman said, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recuperate from his injury on Thursday.” “We will temporarily pause production on ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ in order to focus on the well-being of our team,’ and will resume the final few days of filming at a later date.” Our goal continues to be the health and safety of our cast and crew.” Following the accident, which was first reported by TMZ, Goodwin was taken to a nearby hospital from the “AGT: Extreme” set in the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia. The 41-year-old escape artist underwent surgery and was admitted to the trauma department in critical condition.

Goodwin was held 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket suspended by his feet from a wire, with two automobiles “suspended on either side of him swinging back and forth” while rehearsing his feat. He was attempting to extricate himself so that he could fall on an air mattress below, but he was “sandwiched” in between the two vehicles when they collided.

An on-set medic with the production said Goodwin “dropped approximately 40 feet, missed the airbag, landed on his head” in 9-1-1 audio obtained by TMZ. Goodwin was said to be having breathing problems and was suffering from a catastrophic head injury.

After the crash, he was unresponsive at first, but he became responsive on the way to the hospital.

On Saturday, Goodwin’s friend and fellow escape artist Jonathon Bryce paid tribute to him on Instagram. As he recovers, he requested colleagues and fans to remember Goodwin in their prayers.

Bryce admitted that they were aware of the dangers when they decided to pursue a career as escape artists, but that they always play things safe and minimize risk as much as possible. “However, the woman of good fortune isn’t always on our side, and we are harmed, sometimes severely. He continued, “I’ve had my near calls, and happily they were just that: close calls.”

"Please remember Jonathan Goodwin, his wife, and their child in your prayers.