National Trust Announces Exciting Events for Winter and Spring 2026

As winter gives way to the first signs of spring, the National Trust has unveiled a packed calendar of events designed to bring visitors closer to nature and heritage across the UK. From Gloucestershire to Wales, Trust sites are offering a wide range of activities that include art exhibitions, nature walks, and family-friendly trails, ensuring there’s something for everyone this season.

Art, Nature, and Family Fun

One of the highlights of the season is the live watercolour exhibition by artist-in-residence Yasmin Jones at Newark Park in Gloucestershire, running from February 5 to February 16, 2026. Visitors will have the chance to watch Jones at work while enjoying a stunning celebration of snowdrops in bloom, running from January 31 to March 1. A community art display will accompany the natural blooms, inviting locals to join in the creative process.

In nearby Woodchester Park, the Trust is fostering a sense of community with weekly storytelling sessions, held every Monday morning from January to March. For those seeking an active outing, the Trust10 Trail Run returns on January 25, February 22, and March 22. Dog lovers can also join the Woofchester Wednesday Dog Walks on February 4. The park is also looking for volunteers, offering drop-in sessions on February 3 and 7 for anyone interested in contributing to the site.

At Chedworth Roman Villa, a family-friendly trail during February half-term (February 14–22) invites participants to explore the connections between Roman gods and planets. Mondays in March will feature free guided tours, while March 14 and 15 will focus on celebrating Roman women, highlighting their contributions to ancient society.

For families with young children, Dyrham Park offers pre-schooler sessions every Tuesday in term time through January and February, along with free guided garden walks on select dates in January. The park’s half-term celebrations will include extra activities, with Nature Tots sessions scheduled for March 17 and 24.

Chastleton House, famous for its beautiful snowdrop displays, will host wilderness walks on February 10, 11, 17, and 18. Visitors can marvel at the early signs of spring, with tickets priced at £4.50 for non-members and free entry for Trust members.

For those interested in photography, Hidcote’s Seasonal Delights Exhibition runs until March 1, 2026, showcasing images captured by visitors throughout the year. Tai Chi sessions, offering relaxation and balance, are scheduled for February 7 and March 7 at £13 per person.

In Somerset, the National Trust sites are equally busy after completing their winter deep cleans. Barrington Court will offer storytelling sessions for children every Monday from February 23 to March 30. Dunster Castle’s apple grafting workshop on February 10 costs £45 per person, and on February 24, visitors can enjoy an exclusive day with the collections and house manager for £65.

At Fyne Court, the Nature Explorers: Winter Wildlife activity runs until February 28, offering families a chance to discover the wonders of winter through sensory scavenger hunts and nature backpacks. For art lovers, Prior Park Landscape Garden will host art sessions inspired by the season on February 5 and mindfulness walks on February 6.

At Stourhead, visitors can enjoy behind-the-scenes house tours until March 4, and a children’s mystery trail from February 14–22. Stourhead will also host special workshops, including a spring watercolour session on February 27 and a “forage and cook” course on March 15.

In Wales, National Trust Cymru is celebrating St Dwywen’s Day on January 25 by highlighting the region’s most romantic spots. Among the featured locations are Foel y Mwnt in Ceredigion and the tranquil bench in Dinefwr’s deer park. Visitors may even catch glimpses of dolphins or seals along the coast.

Throughout this season, the Trust’s efforts to promote inclusivity and community connection remain at the forefront, despite criticism from some quarters about being “too woke.” Director-General Hilary McGrady has expressed her firm commitment to ensuring that National Trust sites remain welcoming and accessible to all.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration, relaxation, or simply a walk in a beautiful setting, the National Trust’s winter and spring events offer the perfect opportunity to embrace the season’s beauty and history.