Nate Odenkirk, Bob Odenkirk’s son, provides an update on his father’s health; Celebrities React

After collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul” on Tuesday, Bob Odenkirk’s son, Nate, provided an update on his father’s health.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old actor took to Twitter to let everyone know that his father is “going to be okay.”

Many celebs expressed their support for him and wished him a speedy recovery.

“F–king WHEW,” said actor Adam Scott, while “Thanks, Nate,” said actor Michael McKean, who played Bob’s older brother in the “Breaking Bad” spin-off. “Hear?” I say, “love him up good.”

Peter Gould, the creator of the “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” programs, also praised Nate for providing an update.

“I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest persons I know both physically and spiritually,” David Cross, the actor’s comedic partner on “Mr. Show,” tweeted. He’ll be able to get through this.”

Bob’s family also released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, saying that the actor suffered a heart attack.

According to numerous outlets, the statement stated, “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after sustaining a heart-related episode.” “He and his family want to thank the amazing physicians and nurses who have been caring for him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stood by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for their good wishes and respectfully request their privacy while Bob recovers.”

While filming in New Mexico, the 58-year-old actor fainted on the set. The team members immediately dialed 911 and took him to the hospital in an ambulance. On March 10, the actor began filming Season 6 of the popular program, which was set to wrap in eight months.

Bob recently stated that his memoir will be released on January 18th of the following year. On Instagram, the actor stated, “I wrote a book about my different wins and travails in the industry of show!”

Bob and his wife, Naomi Odenkirk, have two children, Nate and Erin Odenkirk, both 20 years old. In 1997, the couple married.