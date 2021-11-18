Natasha Jonas has been added to the line-up for the latest BOXXER event at Wembley Stadium.

Natasha ‘Miss GB’ Jonas (9-2, 7 KO’s), Britain’s first female Olympian, will make her BOXXER debut this Saturday, November 20 at SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

Jonas, the first female boxer to represent the United Kingdom at an Olympic Games, was unveiled last week as the newest member to BOXXER’s world-class stable of female boxers, joining Savannah Marshall, Claressa Shields, and Ebonie Jones.

Caroline Dubois, an Olympic gold medalist, was also scheduled to compete on Saturday’s event, and her professional debut had piqued the public’s interest. Due to illness, she has been forced to withdraw and will be rescheduled for a future BOXXER event.

As she prepares for her personal debut under the BOXXER brand on Saturday, Jonas, the former WBA International Super-Featherweight Champion, hopes to go on a world title run in 2022. Her opponent will be revealed tomorrow at a press conference at BoxPark Wembley.

Since her amateur debut, Jonas has been a trailblazer in the sport of women’s boxing. Originally intending to be a professional football player, Jonas converted to boxing after suffering a knee injury while on a football scholarship at a US institution and rapidly demonstrated her worth.

Her amateur career saw her win five national ABA championships and make history twice, first as the first female boxer to compete for Team GB and then, three years later, when she competed at the 2012 Olympics, as the first female boxer to represent Britain at an Olympic Games.

Jonas breezed through the Olympics, reaching the quarterfinals with ease before dropping a points decision to eventual gold medalist Katie Taylor of Ireland, igniting a rivalry that has lasted to this day.

Jonas’ savage fighting style and 77 percent stoppage rate earned her a cult following in the pro ranks, where she has twice fought for world titles. She was denied victory over WBC and IBO champion Terri Harper in a contentious draw decision in 2020, and earlier this year she went the distance with undisputed world lightweight champion Taylor.

