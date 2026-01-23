Natasha Bedingfield Honors Late Musician John Forte After His Sudden Death

Natasha Bedingfield has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and musical collaborator, John Forte, following his unexpected death at the age of 50. The American musician, best known for his Grammy-nominated work with The Fugees on their 1996 album “The Score,” passed away earlier this week at his home in Massachusetts.

In a post on Instagram, Bedingfield expressed her shock at the loss, recalling the memories she shared with Forte and the music they never released. “I am so in shock about losing my friend @john_forte this Monday. We were overdue for a catch up,” she wrote. “I want to call him. And I’m thinking about my other friends that I haven’t talked to in a while.”

Forte, who enjoyed a successful solo career in addition to his collaborations with artists such as Carly Simon, had become close with Bedingfield after they met at the Sundance Film Festival years ago. In her tribute, Bedingfield reflected on their deep friendship, recalling how Forte immediately asked to borrow her guitar, beginning a lasting bond. “He has so many people who love him right away like this and who feel touched by who he is,” Bedingfield added.

Community Mourns a Music Icon

The news of Forte’s passing has resonated deeply with those in the music world. Former Fugees member Wyclef Jean also paid tribute to his late friend on Instagram, writing, “This one hurts my brother @john_forte has joined the angels.”

In an effort to support his family, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Forte’s wife, Lara, and their two children. The page, which has already raised over $90,000, described Forte as “an incredible musician and artist, and a vital, luminous soul who touched so many of our lives.”

Despite his untimely passing, the legacy of John Forte—his music, friendships, and impact on those around him—will continue to be remembered by fans and collaborators alike. As Bedingfield poignantly noted, “John is so loved. He is a bright light… I’m not ready to say ‘was’ yet.”