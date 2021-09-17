Nat Phillips comments on Liverpool’s situation following the purchase of Ibrahima Konate and the return of Virgil van Dijk.

Nat Phillips is ready to fight for his position in Liverpool’s first team and repay Jurgen Klopp’s faith.

Phillips, a former Bolton player, made 17 Premier League appearances last season and scored his first senior goal in a 3-0 away win over Burnley in May.

Phillips has fallen down the pecking order this season after Liverpool’s first-choice centre backs returned in pre-season and new acquisition Ibrahima Konate was signed for £36 million.

He drew a lot of interest during the summer transfer window, and many people expected him to go before the August 31 deadline.

Instead, he was given a new long-term contract until 2025 for his achievements last season.

“I had a little time remaining on my deal and the club hasn’t hung around in extending it, which I believe is acknowledgment for last season from them,” Phillips said.

“It’s a huge boost for me and a wonderful feeling. It gives me an extra push to try out for the club and repay that trust.”

Last season, Phillips earned his senior squad debut in the midst of a defensive injury crisis that saw Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip miss the majority of the season.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in the Reds’ third-place result, which earned them a place in the Champions League this season.

Phillips has two loan periods in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart before being promoted to the main team, and manager Jurgen Klopp was heavily involved in both of them.

Phillips told The Metro, “The manager, for me personally, has been such a great assistance in every way he possibly could have since I got into the first squad.”

“Years ago, when I was seeking to obtain a loan move away from the club to get more matches, Stuttgart came through for me since the manager wasn’t happy with the other choices and went out of his way to resolve the matter.

“He has always gone above and beyond for me.”