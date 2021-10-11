Naruto Faces Tough Questions in ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 220 Spoilers

The struggle against Isshiki Otsutsuki in the other realm is over, but Naruto wants to talk to the Kage about something vital in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 220. “Remaining Time” is the title of the new episode. Naruto meets with the presidents of many countries in the official preview trailer for Episode 220. Because of the Momoshiki Otsutsuki event, they query if he will be able to take his kid, Boruto, down.

If and when the situation spirals out of control, the Seventh Hokage responds that he will do what is necessary. The other members, on the other hand, are concerned and wonder if anything can be done before it is too late.

On a few of times, Momoshiki Otsutsuki overtook Boruto’s consciousness. It is now a serious source of concern for Konohagakure and other countries.

The members inquire if the Hidden Leaf Village’s leader is considering what steps should be taken before anything happens.

Boruto and the others returned to the village after defeating Isshiki in Episode 219 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” Because of their heroic efforts, the village was rescued.

Naruto, Kawaki, Sasuke, and Boruto returned and met with Shikamaru, Amado, and the others.

Amado warned them about a new menace, Code, who will hunt them down for assassinating his mentor, Isshiki Otsutsuki. He emphasized how Code worships the Otsutsuki and will go to whatever length to avenge Isshiki’s death now that he is dead.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

Episode 220 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on October 17th. The episodes are now available for viewing on Crunchyroll in the United States.