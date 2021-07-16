‘Narrative Floating Around Is Beyond False,’ says Hailey Baldwin of Justin Bieber’s yelling video.

Hailey Baldwin has spoken out about the claims that her husband Justin Bieber raged at her in an online video.

The 24-year-old model and socialite has had enough of the countless romance rumors around her and Bieber. The misleading narratives surrounding the footage of Baldwin and Bieber filmed on a good night out in Las Vegas were put to bed by Baldwin.

On her Instagram Story, Baldwin posted a snapshot of herself and Bieber kissing passionately. She shared a taste of how they spent the weekend in the description and addressed the popular video directly.

“I’m reminiscing about how wonderful last weekend was. She commented, “Had the finest time surrounded by so much love.” “Any other story flying around is completely incorrect. Don’t listen to the negative naysayers.”

After the star responded to a story she shared on Instagram, another netizen shared an alleged note from Baldwin. The netizen covered Baldwin’s comment with a smiling face with a halo emoji on her story, but the response was still visible.

“Hailey’s own comments on the whole Justin yelling at her incident. I didn’t want to publish it at first because I knew you’d twist her words like you always do, but I’m posting it with her permission since y’all are getting too brave,” the Twitter user stated alongside a screenshot of Baldwin’s purported letter.

“I can assure you that it was the most wonderful weekend full with love, with no yelling of any type. “Internet trolls are back at it [woman shrugging emoji]they don’t like it when we’re happy,” Baldwin allegedly wrote.

Baldwin’s response to the situation drew varied reviews. Some argue that she should not have brought it up since people would believe anything they choose. Others, on the other hand, thought her statement helped to clarify the situation.

“As I expected, she won’t waste her time posting anything that won’t change anything because foolish people will continue to spread stories and nonsense,” one remarked.

Another person added, “I think Hailey is always explaining stuff and Justin never gets involved like he doesn’t care at all.”

“This could’ve been uploaded a lot sooner to put an end to everything shambles. We don’t dislike her, we simply want this to be resolved. “These are serious allegations,” a third user commented.

On TikTok, Beiber's ranting video went viral, but it has since been taken down. However, many others were able to republish it on other social media platforms, such as Twitter, which prompted additional people to share it.