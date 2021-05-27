Naomi Osaka’s Net Worth Has Increased Due to a $55.2 Million Earnings Year

Naomi Osaka is a household name in the sporting world. The Women’s Tennis Association has her at number one at only 23 years old. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion and the current Australian Open and US Open champion. But Osaka’s name is as well-known off the court as it is on it. In fact, Osaka earned $55.2 million in the last year, boosting her net worth by a stunning amount.

The tennis player’s $55.2 million salary is extraordinary and record-breaking, just like Osaka herself. According to Sportico, no other female athlete in history has ever made so much money in such a short period of time. But how did Osaka make that much money in a year? While she earned $5.2 million in prize money on the court, it was her off-court adventures that contributed the most to her net worth. The skilled athlete was able to make an additional $50 million thanks to sponsorships, partnerships, and other means.

Naomi Osaka’s net worth skyrocketed in 2020.

Osaka’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million by Celebrity Net Worth, although this does not include her 2020 earnings, so it is likely considerably greater. Osaka appears to be using her wealth to protect herself and her mental health. The tennis player said on Instagram that she will not be doing any press for the French Open this year. Rather, she has chosen to pay the hefty charges associated with skipping the press conference.

Naomi Osaka’s new Melanated Skincare Line will only add to her $25 million net worth.

In a statement, Osaka said, "Hey everyone." "I hope you're all well; I'm writing to let you know that I won't be conducting any publicity during Roland Garros. I've often had the impression that people don't care about…