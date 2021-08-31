Naomi Campbell Discusses Work-Life Balance and the Sacrifices She Made For Her Career.

Naomi Campbell is opening up about her personal and professional life.

In a new interview with The Cut, the 51-year-old British model and actress reminisced on her life and professional choices. To get to where she is now, the “Empire” star claims she chose to give up some things, including the possibility to find a “soulmate.”

She told the magazine, “I’d say the sacrifice is actually finding that soul partner who will understand you.” “It’s like you feel if somebody look at you like you’re strong… I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive.” I understand that I must compromise in relationships.”

The supermodel is still single, but in May she gave birth to her first kid. She shared a photo of her baby’s little feet on Instagram to welcome her to the world.

“I am honored to have this compassionate spirit in my life because a beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. There are no words to adequately express the lifetime link I now have with you, my darling. “There is no love like it,” Campbell wrote.

It’s unclear whether the baby was created through surrogacy or who the child’s biological father is.

Campbell also discussed her own growth and changes over the years in the same interview. While she had a reputation for being tough to work with in the early 1990s and early 2000s, she believes she has moved on from that period of her life.

She said, “I don’t have a problem looking in the mirror and facing and owning who I am anymore.” “And I know I wasn’t always using it correctly when I was younger. It takes time.”

Campbell also told the site that spending time with her loved ones has become a primary priority for her.

She remarked of creating and growing relationships with her family and friends, “I’m not out here on my own.”

“It’s simple and small,” the model continued. To be around family and friends who simply want to spend quality time together. I want my friends to be successful. You want to keep those you care about safe. Most importantly, it’s critical for me to remember to say “thank you” when I reach out to others for assistance, understanding, or instruction. ‘You never know when you might need that person to help you again or advise you,’ he says, almost as if it’s a threat.’