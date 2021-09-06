Naomi Biden, Joe Biden’s granddaughter, has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Peter Neal.

President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, is now engaged. The 27-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle came to Instagram on Wednesday to proclaim her engagement to Peter Neal, her longtime beau.

The president’s granddaughter included a selfie with her fiancé in her post. Her large emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, which can be seen in the photo, was on her finger.

She added a white love emoji to the caption and wrote, “Forever.”

More than 25,000 people have liked the post so far. Messages of congratulations came in from her fans, with many referring to the couple as “the royal couple.”

“Congratulations! One user remarked, “That’s amazing, you’ve found your soulmate.”

Another person said, “Cheers to this royal couple.”

On his Instagram account, Neal posted the identical photo, geotagging their location in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The town is a popular tourist destination, especially over Labor Day weekend. It is also the location of Neal’s parents’ tiny medical practice.

President Joe has seven grandchildren, the eldest of them is Naomi. In 2020, she received her law degree from Columbia University. Meanwhile, Naomi is a law student at the University of Pennsylvania, where Neal received her bachelor’s degree. Since 2018, the couple has been together.

Naomi has given several interviews regarding her connection with her grandfather since President Joe’s win in 2020. She disclosed in January that she was one of those who persuaded him to run for president.

On NBC’s Today Show, she stated, “We just kind of agreed that we had to sit my grandparents down face to face and tell them not just that we want them to flee, but that we’ll be OK if they do run.”

She has been active in politics herself, in addition to being an ardent supporter of President Joe during the 2021 elections.

She and Neal designed an online quiz that determines eligibility for government help under the CARES Act months before her grandfather was elected. She also accompanied President Joe on his diplomatic missions to Turkey, New Zealand, and China when he was Barack Obama’s vice president.