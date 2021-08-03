Nan’s McDonald’s outing ends in “agony” when a couple witnesses her “struggling” in the street.

After seeing her struggling and coming to her aid, two “angels” assisted a nan who was in pain while trying to walk.

On Saturday evening, Donna Keech, 56, was out with her nine-year-old granddaughter Esmee.

The St Helens nan, who has been a caretaker for 37 years, has been unable to move far without the assistance of a mobility scooter in recent months due to arthritis in her knee.

A bereft son is yearning to get home from Australia for his father’s funeral.

“I could tell the battery on the mobility scooter I was using was coming closer to conking out,” Donna told The Washington Newsday.

“At the time, my granddaughter wanted to go to McDonalds, which is why we used up more battery than we should have.

“I had to get off it on the way home, and the two of us had tried to push it.”

Donna had to come to a halt because she was in “agony” and couldn’t bear weight on her knee.

The nan and grandchild were attempting to get home when a woman exited Home Bargains.

“This lady, who I considered an angel, came to me and said, ‘I can see you’re battling there,’ Donna explained.

“When I replied yes, she asked how far I needed to walk. I told her it wasn’t far, but I was in so much pain that it felt like miles.

“She stated her spouse was nearby, and I noticed they were driving an estate car.

“I said that I didn’t want to inconvenience her, and she replied, ‘No, he can load your scooter into the back and we can drop you off if you like?’

“I should have asked their names, but I was in such excruciating pain that I couldn’t think clearly.

“They dropped me and my granddaughter off, and I expressed my gratitude.

“He even pulled my scooter out of the way and put it back together for me, asking if I was good now or if I needed assistance getting into my house?’

“I thanked him and assured him that I was alright, and they drove away.”

After realizing she was pregnant, “The summary has come to an end.”