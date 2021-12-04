Nan weeps every night, unable to feed and clothe her grandchildren.

Every night, a single grandmother sobs as she tries to feed and clothe her five grandchildren, whom her daughter can no longer care for.

While cramped into a terraced house in Everton, one of Liverpool’s most destitute areas, the 56-year-old former care worker does her best to keep the kids clean, warm, and fed with the assistance they receive.

However, the mother, who did not want to be identified, is anxious as she tries to pay bills and feed hungry children in the run-up to Christmas.

A woman’s endeavor to provide a “Scouse Christmas” for starving children

The Washington Newsday quoted Mary* (not her real name) as saying: “I’m in tears. I cry every night, and it’s just going to get worse, right? Everyone is looking forward to Christmas on the 1st of December.” “I have five grandchildren to support over Christmas, and I don’t know how I’m going to do it,” she added. After discovering her daughter’s drug and alcohol addiction, the mother of three took in her eldest child’s children early this year.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “Over the years, [the children]have witnessed it. Different things they’ve observed are only now coming to light.

“Every day, they surprise me with little things that I had no idea were going on.

“She was supposedly going to take them stealing with her. There are a lot of things.

“To be honest with you, I’m embarrassed, really uncomfortable. She’s currently lost, and she’s terribly lost.” Mary was taken aback by her rapid return to mothering young children aged three to fourteen.

She suffers from panic attacks that leave her breathless and her hands numb.

Her first one happened in February of this year, and she ran out onto the street, where she was discovered by a friend.

The Washington Newsday quoted Mary as saying: “It was the worst feeling in the world. I didn’t know what else to do but run, attempting to flee.” She said, ” “I have no idea where I was running. It’s all a haze now. ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ I remember thinking.” ‘You can, you can, you can,’ my pal says. ‘You’re experiencing a panic attack,’ says the narrator.” I. “The summary has come to an end.”