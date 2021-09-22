Nan throws away her entire McDonald’s order due to the restaurant’s “horrendous” condition.

After taking “horrible” images of what she claimed was a “filthy” McDonald’s, a grandmother was compelled to throw away her meal.

Ceri Pepper was shopping for a treat for her family at a McDonald’s in Caerphilly, Wales, when she noticed a member of staff struggling to hold a bottle of toffee sauce properly because it was coated in sticky liquid.

The 61-year-old was shocked to discover that several of the surfaces and units were encrusted with sauces and spills, causing her to grab her camera and photograph the shambles.

The photographs showed employees working in the midst of spills and grime, with food thrown about the kitchen and serving area in the form of nuggets, chips, and lettuce.

Ceri claimed she was informed they were “too busy” to clean after questioning workers about the mess.

Despite having paid £14 for three triple cheeseburgers, two fries, and two McFlurrys, the shocked grandmother said she left the restaurant and threw the food away because she “didn’t want to take the risk.”

To make matters worse, when Ceri complained to McDonald’s on social media and shared the disturbing photographs, the fast food giant replied that it “loves to hear when our stores impress with their hygiene” and offered to pass on her “compliments.”

McDonald’s has since stated that it was a “exceptionally busy time” and that “additional cleaning” was done as soon as they were notified.

“It was disgusting,” Ceri, from Caerphilly, Wales, said. They’d also kicked all the food from beneath the flats.

“It was a nightmare. It wasn’t just a few shards on the floor that could be picked up; it was a nightmare.

“The ground was filthy. It is not only walking in food, but also in dirt.”

"All the orders were piled up," she continued. They weren't doing any cleaning. It was simply stacking up.

“I should have just asked for a refund, but I went outside and threw all the food away.”

Following Ceri's call to Environmental Health, a council representative confirmed that they have "asked corrective procedures to be made by the restaurant" and that they will.