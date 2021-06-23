Naga Munchetty, a TV presenter, describes how she passed out twice due to the ‘excruciating’ pain of having the coil implanted.

According to a health minister, no woman should suffer as a result of having the coil implanted.

Nadine Dorries said she was “appalled” to hear about women experiencing pain after getting a coil, also known as an intrauterine device (IUD), implanted.

Ms Dorries stated that “women’s voices are not listened to” in the wake of several health-care scandals.

She stated that she wanted to challenge the notion that pain is a necessary component of a woman’s “life.”

It comes after Naga Munchetty spoke out about her “traumatic” encounter with a coil.

The TV host claimed she passed out twice after suffering “excruciating” pain while having the contraceptive device implanted in her body, and that she was not given any anaesthetic.

Munchetty has a high pain threshold, but the treatment was “one of the most painful physical sensations I have ever experienced,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

She was inspired to speak out after reading a story in The Times newspaper by writer Caitlin Moran about her own experience of having an IUD implanted.

Since the matter was addressed, a number of women have come forward to relate their own experiences, Conservative MP Laura Trott told the Health and Social Care Committee.

“Since then, we’ve heard of awful expenses of women published on social media, and I’ve had a lot of people come forward in my own constituency,” she said.

“No woman should suffer as a result of having an IUD or other similar procedures,” Ms Dorries responded.

“I feel there are some scope treatments that do not provide pain alleviation.

“I’m at a loss for words to express how horrifying that is.

“I’m continually informed that ‘most women don’t feel pain,’ ‘many women go through this,’ and ‘women are given a pamphlet, where they are told on that leaflet if they want pain (treatment),’ but I’m told they’re told, ‘Oh no, you’ll be great.’

"I am hopeful that the Women's Health Strategy will enable us to completely reverse this trend.