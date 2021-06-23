Nadiya Hussain presents her new TV show, Nadiya’s Fast Flavours, which features seven of her most outstanding bakes.

Past champion Nadiya Hussain is slated to host a new cookery program for the BBC, which is great news for anyone who misses The Great British Bake Off.

From nutritious snacks to comfort cuisine, Nadiya’s Fast Flavours will highlight the 36-year-favorite old’s dishes. “I’m going to bring a whole bunch of fresh everyday foods to the table, that are simple to make but bursting with flavor,” Hussain said.

“This new series is jam-packed with enlightening and entertaining recipes, proving that you don’t need a special occasion to try out strong, interesting flavors that taste great and make you feel fantastic.”

The six 30-minute episodes will include delectable recipes such as pistachio-crusted French breakfast and coffee-glazed focaccia.

Hussain, the 2015 winner of Bake Off, is no stranger to delectable baked goods. Here are a handful of our personal favorites…

Cake with mango and coconut

Hussain took five years after winning Bake Off to create a cookbook solely dedicated to cakes, biscuits, and tarts: 2020’s Nadiya Bakes, which is hard to believe. The mango and coconut cake was one of the most eye-catching in the book – a match made in heaven, and the finished result is stunning.

Cheesecake with bananas and blueberries

This banana blueberry cheesecake, again from Nadiya Bakes, not only looks amazing, but it’s also vegan and derives its smoothness from frozen bananas.

Brittle made with peanuts, black sesame seeds, and ginger

The combination of peanuts, black sesame, and ginger in a sweet delicacy is unique, but the finished result looks great.

A birthday cake for the Queen

This was a huge one in terms of honors: Hussain was tasked with crafting the Queen’s 90th birthday cake in 2016. It was a three-tiered orange drizzle cake with fondant and flowers in orange and purple. You may follow the recipe here to make a smaller version of the cake at home.

A cheesecake with an optical illusion

