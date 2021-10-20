Naby Keita hasn’t changed at Liverpool, despite Mohamed Salah proving Jurgen Klopp wrong.

At the very least, Naby Keita added three minutes to his previous visit to Madrid.

After the Liverpool midfielder was sent off before half-time of the tense Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid at Real Madrid’s training complex in April, speculation arose as to whether he would ever play again under Jurgen Klopp.

He didn’t last season. However, after a summer comeback and a string of encouraging performances, the main justification for his inclusion in the starting lineup against Atletico was because it was his fourth start in 11 days for club and country.

When Keita connected with Felipe’s desperate clearance on 13 minutes to slam home a volley from 18 yards to put Liverpool two goals up, his decision seemed completely justified.

But then came the counter-argument, as Keita’s defensive flaws were revealed twice as the midfielder proceeded to pick gaps in the Atletico lines.

He was outfought by Joao Felix in the build-up to the second goal, having lost Thomas Lemar at a short corner for the Spaniards’ first goal.

When Keita was unable to play in the second half, Fabinho was called on to help stabilize a defensively shaky midfield.

But one thing hasn’t changed. Keita is still a mystery more than three years after coming at Anfield.

It wasn’t his best performance of the season. However, Madrid witnessed firsthand why Mohamed Salah is regarded as the best player in the world.

And the Egyptian’s record-breaking season continues, with his magnificent opening goal becoming him the first player in Liverpool history to score in nine consecutive games.

He made a classic move infield from the right flank, sprinting, shimmying, and feinting his way past Carrasco, Thomas Lemar, and Koke before Geoffrey Kondogbia deflected his effort in.

After missing his final spot kick in the group opener against AC Milan, he put any qualms to rest from 12 yards by converting a penalty with 12 minutes remaining for his 12th goal in 11 games this season.

It propelled him to 31 goals in 48 games in Europe’s top competition, eclipsing his previous best. “The summary has come to an end.”