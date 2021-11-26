‘My Heart Hurts,’ Jana Kramer says of her first Thanksgiving without her children since her divorce from Mike Caussin.

Jana Kramer discusses what it’s like to spend her first holiday season without her children.

The country singer, 37, revealed her challenges as a single mom this Thanksgiving after parting from Mike Caussin, 34, in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday. Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, are the former couple’s children, and they appear to be spending the holidays with the retired NFL player this year.

“[black heart emoji]Happy Thanksgiving! I’m incredibly grateful for my adorable children “Along with a photo of herself holding hands with her children and two photos of Jolie and Jace, Kramer added. “It kills my heart not to be with them today, and I have a sense there will always be an aching in the heart, whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th.” Despite the fact that she missed her children on Thanksgiving, Kramer had a lot to be grateful for.

“”Thinkin’ of all the others who are having a ‘first’ holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time,” she said, before adding a message for those in a similar circumstance, “How grateful and thankful I am that I’m their mama.” Let it all out, and then devour and drink our emotions.” In the comments area, several of the “One Tree Hill” alum’s famous friends and followers expressed their admiration for her, with some indicating they could connect to how she’s feeling.

“Thanksgiving greetings. What priceless angels He has bestowed to you,” says a former “Bachelor” contestant “DeAnna Stagliano, who plays the actress DeAnna Stagliano, had something to say about it.

“It’s also my first time without my children. My family isn’t celebrating today, so I’m spending the day at home. It is unquestionably lonely “one of the followers wrote.

“It never gets any simpler when it comes to splitting the time. It simply becomes more manageable. Today, I’m sending you extra hugs! What happened to the wine? We’re all due a bottle… I said what I meant to say “a third Instagram user added a laughing emoji to their post.

After five years of marriage, Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April. Three months later, they formalized their divorce. She has custody of their children for 240 days out of the year, while Caussin has custody for the remaining 125 days.

Kramer had earlier in the day shared a video of herself crying on the couch at her Nashville home on Instagram Stories. Though she anticipated it would be “difficult” to celebrate her first Thanksgiving without her children, she told the camera through tears that the “rainy weather outside is not helping.” The vocalist then gestured to her tear-streaked face. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.