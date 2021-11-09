‘My First Priority Is My Kids,’ says Reese Witherspoon on motherhood duties.

In an interview with Gayle King for the December/January 2022 cover story of InStyle Magazine, Reese Witherspoon discussed her unwavering commitment as a mother.

“My children are my first and most essential priority. Do you think they’d care if I told you how much space they take up in my thoughts every day, Gayle? I don’t think they’re aware of it “explained the 45-year-old actress.

Reese has three children: Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee James, 9, whom she shares with her husband, Jim Toth.

Every time she publishes a photo with Ava, the “Legally Blonde” star said she enjoys seeing people’s reactions.

“Well, being mistaken for her is one of my favorite things because it makes me feel so young.” I’m so proud of her. She takes it all in stride. “I’m sure it’s not easy emulating your mum,” she told the publication.

Reese also gave Ava some tips about fame and Hollywood during the conversation.

“Because I didn’t grow up famous, it’s a weird scenario. So [Ava] is having an experience that neither I nor my sons have had “she explains. “We’re fortunate to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can advise them on how to get about. Ava is such a down-to-earth person. She aspires to make a difference in the world. She’s researching, learning, and trying to figure out who she is. It’s a major deal in life to try new things and figure out what your true calling is.” After she shared a birthday message to her daughter, Ava, who turned 22 in September, Reese’s followers had a field day remarking on how her and Ava are almost identical copies of each other.

“My darling little girl’s birthday is today…

Please pardon me… I’m referring to my adult daughter!!! I’m so proud of you that I can’t put into words how happy I am for you. You’ve developed into a remarkable woman who is deeply concerned about the world around her. I am so fortunate to have you in my life. Ava, I adore you!!” One fan couldn’t help but notice how similar they are, exclaiming, “She looks so much like you, it’s insane, haha.” “Wow!” exclaimed another fan. Did you use a xerox machine? “Looks precisely like you, did you use a xerox machine?” “In a June cover article for Interview Magazine, the “Morning Show” star discussed her “rewarding relationship” with her children.

"That brings tears to my eyes.