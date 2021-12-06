‘My Bestie With The Best Snuggles,’ Kim Kardashian says of her 6-year-old son Saint.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian celebrated the sixth birthday of her son Saint, whom she shares with rapper Kanye West, with a series of Instagram photos.

Saint, who was wearing a bright suit in the first three photographs, could be seen smiling and heading toward the camera in the 41-year-old reality TV star’s solo photos. In the fourth and fifth photos, the youngster was shirtless, while in the others, he was seen standing with his mother in various locales.

“Today is Saint’s 6th birthday! Nobody compares to you, your grin, and your negotiation skills “In the caption, Kim wrote: “You’re the first person I’ve ever encountered who takes Roblox as seriously as you do!” “”Thank you for being my bestie and giving me the best snuggles!” she exclaimed, adding, “You woke up today and promised me you’d snuggle with me till you’re ten!” lol I’ll always love you!!!” Many celebrities and fans flocked to the comments section to wish the birthday kid well and express their gratitude.

Khloe Kardashian, Kim’s sister, said, “The sweetest thing ever!!!!!!!! Sainty, we all adore you!!!!!” Malika Haqq, who plays Saint, also left a message, writing, “Happy birthday Saint.” “What a cutie pie,” one fan remarked. “He is really gorgeous,” wrote another enthusiast. Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother, also took to Instagram on Saint’s birthday to share a slew of images. Some of the photographs depicted her and the youngster having a good time on various occasions.

“Wishing my little Sainty a very happy birthday!!!” Kris wrote captions for the photos. “Saint, you are the nicest boy who lights up every room with your big scrumptious smile and warms my heart!” Along with Saint, Kim has three other children with West: North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

After almost seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from West in February. She is presently dating Pete Davidson, a comedian.

Kim is presently filming an unannounced television series on Hulu. Her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, will reportedly appear on the show. Kim voiced Delores in “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” an animated film that was released in August, earlier this year.