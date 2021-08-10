‘My 600-pound Life’s’ Gina Marie Krasley filed a lawsuit against the show’s producers for causing her emotional distress before her death.

Gina Marie Krasley is said to have launched a lawsuit against the producers of “My 600-Lb Life” for allegedly forcing her to eat a “excessive” amount of food in order to fit their “story.”

Last week, Krasley’s death made headlines. On August 1, she died at her home in Tuckerton, New Jersey, surrounded by her family. Her cause of death was unknown. However, according to E! News, the reality star was involved in a court dispute for more than a year before she died.

According to a Texas court file acquired by E! News, Krasley sued the producers of her reality show for claiming carelessness and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She weighed 588 pounds when she featured on TLC’s reality show on episode five of Season 8.

She sued Megalomedia Inc and LLC, as well as their parent firm DBA Holdings and contracting company Mansfield Films, for more than $1 million last year. According to the lawsuit, all defendants are owned by Jonathan Nowzaradan, the son of the show’s doctor, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (also known as “Dr. Now”).

Dr. Now allegedly forced Krasley on an aggressive weight-loss diet for the TLC show, according to Krasley’s complaint. However, they allegedly forced her to consume “large amounts of food” on film to fit the producers’ “story” and “to depict her as someone who couldn’t keep a diet.”

In one episode, Krasley was cited by Us Weekly as saying, “I’m squandering any opportunity I have for a future all because I can’t stop eating,” before telling the cameras, “If I don’t do anything now, it’s just going to grow worse and I’m going to die.”

Dr. Now was said to be dissatisfied with her progress. Krasley was also allegedly “not allowed” to continue under his supervision.

Her lawyer said at the time that Krasley had been “taken advantage of by the producers” for prioritizing ratings over her health and “neglecting the care of individuals who appeared on the show.”

The producers were also aware, according to the 30-year-old reality star, that those who follow severe diets are “far more” prone to suicide and sadness. They did, however, go “beyond all reasonable bounds of decency.”

In March of last year, the producers responded to Krasley’s complaint by disputing all of the charges leveled against them. Her injuries were caused by her “own careless actions,” according to them. They also claimed that under written agreements, she relinquished her ability to pursue these claims. As a result, they petitioned the court to deny her relief.

