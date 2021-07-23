Mum’s tingly ankle resulted in a life-changing diagnosis.

After her symptoms led to a dreadful diagnosis, a lady who felt her “ankle tingling” while working in a nursing home is lucky to be alive.

Gaynor Farrington, a mother of one from Old Swan, was visiting a resident at the home on April 12, 2019, when she became ill.

“I’d been having bodily cramps for a year or so before I got my diagnosis,” the 58-year-old stated.

“I was also bothered by neck and shoulder ache. I would occasionally get an odd feeling that I was about to pass out, but it would pass quickly.

“On April 12, 2019, everything came to a head. My left ankle began to tingle and subsequently got numb when I kneeled down to treat one of the elderly patients.

“The feeling moved up my left side of my body, eventually reaching my head. I was transferred to Royal Liverpool Hospital for further tests after one of the carers called an ambulance.”

Gaynor, who now works as a self-employed footcare practitioner, had a CT scan that showed the source of her symptoms: a brain tumor directly above her right eye.

“It may sound strange, but I was relieved,” she explained.

“The first thing that sprang to mind was, ‘thank goodness it’s me and not one of my loved ones, like my son Christopher or my girlfriend, Robin.’

“When I found out I had a brain tumor, my entire outlook on life changed in an instant. It felt as if I had been looking at life through a filthy lens before everything suddenly turned extraordinarily brilliant, almost technicolor.

“I haven’t stopped recognizing the beauty in nature and the world around me since then.”

Gaynor was hospitalized to The Walton Centre, a specialty neurological hospital, on May 14, 2019, and underwent significant surgery to remove the tumor.

“My craniotomy lasted around four hours, and all of the professionals at Walton took excellent care of me,” she stated. They were incredible; they were very caring and supportive.

“I was also taken aback by the outpouring of well wishes from my family and friends. Some of my clients and their families even sent flowers and presents. It’s funny how something so crazy can be created.” “The summary comes to an end.”