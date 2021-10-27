Mum’s struggle as a £20 decrease to Universal Credit leaves her with ‘nothing.’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is being urged by a’struggling’ Liverpool mother to reinstate the £20 weekly increase in Universal Credit payments.

Alley Richardson is one of the thousands of people concerned that they may miss out on the increased benefits, which total £1,040 per year.

The 45-year-old is concerned that she may be unable to pay her rent or expenses, and is hoping that the Conservatives will reinstate the payment as part of the Budget.

On a family vacation, a father who ‘loved life’ passes away on his birthday.

Despite warnings from organizations about how households could be pushed below the poverty line, the decrease to Universal Credit went into effect this month.

This is on top of growing energy expenses, surging food prices, and a planned increase in National Insurance contributions in April of next year, according to the Mirror.

Alley Richardson was placed into Universal Credit after losing her work as a music writer, in order to care for her daughter during lockdown.

She placed her studies on hold and has struggled to re-enter the workforce.

Alley claimed the £20 per week loss has left a “big gap” in her budget and has left her with “no breathing space” to plan for eventualities.

The mother stated: “As the pandemic spread, I was forced to put my studies on hold and quit my job to care for my teenage autistic child.

“The extra £20 provided some relief – it’s not much, but it helps. Rent, bills, and food are all extremely difficult to come by.

“There’s nothing left, and there’s no room to breathe.

“The loss of £80 each month due to increased rents and utilities, as well as benefit cuts, has created a large gap.

“I can’t sleep because I’m trying to figure out what meals I can make to stretch things out from one day to the next, stressing about how to keep a roof over our heads.”

Alley has subsequently enquired about using a food bank since she believes it may be necessary in the near future.

More than 110,000 people have signed a 38 Degrees open letter urging the government to retain the £20 Universal Credit increase in place.

Economists at the Institute of yesterday. “The summary has come to an end.”