Mum was so upset with Wynsors World of Shoes that she spent £74 on school shoes.

An outraged mother has slammed Wynsors World of Shoes for the poor state of school shoes she purchased for her two young sons.

According to StokeOnTrentLive, Dominque Scully paid £74 on two pairs of Kickers from Wynsors World of Shoes.

However, the mother of two was enraged when her five-year-old son’s sneakers began to wear out just days after he returned to school in September.

“Adam came out of school with two holes in his sneakers,” the 32-year-old stated.

“All of the stitching had come out of both of the shoes’ fronts. I’d merely thrown his Clarks pair away a week before he started school, and they’d lasted him the entire year.

“I was completely enraged. I was able to purchase another pair of shoes for him, but what about the other people who do not have the financial means to do so?

Dominque purchased the shoes from the retailer’s Hanley office after seeing them advertised, and she claims she was surprised at how quickly they deteriorated.

“I’ve bought goods from there previously and it’s been OK,” she replied. “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.” The mother has been notified that the disagreement is between her and Wynsors World of Shoes, according to Kickers.

Dominique claims the shoes have been submitted to the shop’s quality control department, but she is furious since she has yet to receive a reimbursement.

“The shoes have the red and green tags on the back – and one of those had come off as well,” she continued. They were completely exhausted.

“I’m astonished, and the fact that they won’t give me a replacement or a refund is awful.” This isn’t right. I’d like a refund. I haven’t had anything.” Wynsors World of Shoes has been contacted by StokeonTrentLive for a statement on the matter.