Mum was slain by a careless motorist minutes after exiting the taxi.

In court on Monday, a driver admitted to causing the death of a mother of two by irresponsible driving.

Margaret Thornton, 50, died in hospital after being gravely injured about 12.15 a.m. on November 30, 2019.

After being dropped off by a black hackney cab, she was hit by a blue Audi Q7 on Moor Lane near the junction of Edge Lane in Thornton.

Sheikh Burhan Miah, of Burbo Crescent, Blundellsands, pleaded guilty to causing her death by driving without due care and attention at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today.

District Judge James Hatton deferred the case for a pre-sentence report, and Miah was remanded on bail to appear in Sefton Magistrates’ Court on October 21.

Miah, who was accompanied by two supporters, was given an interim driving ban by the judge.

Following the victim’s death, many tributes were paid on social media.

“It makes me so sad thinking about her poor family and everyone involved in this,” Anne Green said.

“This is terrible,” Jan Cropper said. Please accept my heartfelt apologies. I’m delighted the motorist came to a complete stop. Many people do not. At the best of times, this intersection is a nightmare.”

“Awful news to wake up to this morning,” Cathy Bruce Hastie said. RIP to that woman, and my condolences to her family.”

“This is heartbreaking,” Kathleen Barton wrote. “May you rest in peace.”

“So sad,” wrote Linda Hawksford. What a shock it must have been for her family. “May you rest in peace.”

“Omg. heartbreaking,” Andrea Sawyer wrote on Facebook. Please accept my heartfelt condolences to her entire family and friends.