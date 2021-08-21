Mum was left speechless by the doctor’s remark while her wife was in labor.

A mother of two was rendered speechless by a doctor’s remark made while her wife was in labor.

While her wife Ruth, 40, was giving birth to their first baby, Charley, 34, was questioned by a senior specialist.

As same-sex parents of two boys, the couple, who both work for North West Ambulance Service, say they continue to face challenges.

Charley and Ruth, who requested to be referred called by their first names, married in a winter ceremony in 2016 and began IVF treatment soon after, using money from wedding gifts.

The couple’s immediate relatives and close friends were extremely supportive of their wish to start a family, and they embarked on their journey to parenting with high hopes for the future.

However, when Charley and Ruth went to the reproductive clinic for the first time, they were welcomed by professionals who seemed ‘uncomfortable’ answering their inquiries.

“It was a pretty awkward conversation,” Charley, 34, told The Washington Newsday. It had become a completely natural process for me.

“However, being in a room in front of a professional with a blank expression on his face made us feel insecure.”

Charley and Ruth were deflated and defeated when they left.

“What was intended to be a beautiful process wasn’t,” Ruth, 40, remarked.

“We have gone so far in life and society,” Charley said, “but until you have a moment where someone makes a nasty remark or stares at you with a blank or dirty expression, you realize maybe it hasn’t changed all that much.”

“It only takes one person to make you feel uneasy, even if 10,000 people welcome and support you.”

Ruth became pregnant utilizing Charley’s egg and a sperm donor despite their first failures.

When it came time for Ruth to give birth in September 2017, however, the couple ran into more issues with the medical team.

“A top consultant questioned why I was in the room and who I was when Ruth gave birth to our son,” Charley claimed.

When the consultant arrived, Charley and Ruth’s newborn baby boy was premature and in the process of being resuscitated. “The summary has come to an end.”