Mum was afraid that a police chase would slam into her house.

During the early hours of today, a mother feared a police chase might “slam” through her home.

When she heard “screeching” down the road in Poulton, Wallasey, the woman said she was about to fall asleep.

Merseyside Police were on the lookout for a Vauxhall Astra in the maze of residential lanes near Central Park in Liscard at 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

The car was chased down Balfour Road and onto Surrey Street, where it was discovered abandoned.

“It was around then I was just about to go to sleep when my ring door bell went off and I heard it screeching down the road with the cops immediately after,” a mother who observed part of the chase told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s simply a good thing it didn’t wake up my baby.”

“I live on the corner and believed they were going to ram my house,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Officers responded to allegations of a car failing to stop in the area of Liscard Park around 12.10am today, Wednesday, September 8,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“After a brief chase, the car, a Vauxhall Astra, was discovered abandoned on Surrey Street at 12.15 a.m.

“The vehicle has since been found. The investigation is still ongoing.”

If you have any information, you may contact Merseyside Police by tweeting @MerPolCC, calling 101, or anonymously calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.