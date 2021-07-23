Mum ‘truly regrets’ the name of her two-year-old daughter and wishes to change it so that she is not bullied.

A mother admitted that her two-year-old daughter’s name is giving her “sleepless evenings” and that she wants to alter it.

The mother turned to parenting website Mumsnet for help, asking other users what they would do in her shoes.

She admitted that she “truly regrets” her daughter’s name and is “100% confident” that she will be bullied.

To avoid being identified, she labeled her request for help “I need to alter 2 year old DDs [dear daughter’s]name” and created a new login for herself.

“I’ve altered my name because I know Mumsnet, [you’ll] all want to know her name, and I should assume she’s the only 2-year-old with it, so it’ll be a quiet outing,” the mother explained.

“I’m beginning to regret DD’s name, which is unfortunate because it’s a lovely name that suits her perfectly. However, I am convinced she will be singled out, tormented, and teased as a result of her moniker. This should have been obvious when exDP [dear partner]and I were picking names. I was pregnant and hormonal, which may have clouded my judgment; I’m not sure why exDP didn’t say no (he actually was the one who suggested the name).

“Are there any lengthier names that could be reduced to her name currently, but would at least allow DD the option of not being called IYSWIM [if you get what I mean]?

“I briefly addressed my ideas to exDP, and he is adamant that her name will not be changed. I honestly believe that if I went to court (which I would consider), the judge would grant a change for the purpose of DD.

“So, a little wwyd [what would you do]?” says the narrator.

Other Mumsnet users were irritated by the mother’s refusal to share her daughter’s identity. Hundreds of people responded to her post.

“What on earth might this name be that is so horrible that a judge would take pity on your daughter?” one Mumsnet user wondered.

“Do not change her name,” advised another. She is a small person who is aware of her own identity. Unless you’ve referred to her as a fanny. Go ahead and do it. “Can you tell me her name?”

“Come on,,” suggested a third.

