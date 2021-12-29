Mum spends less than £5 to make a ‘simple’ and ‘expensive-looking’ brick fireplace.

After being inspired by ones she’d seen on social media, a resourceful mother made a “expensive-looking” feature fireplace for less than £5.

The cost-effective design also serves as a TV stand.

Mum-of-two Jourdyn May Verrett, 27, is a Texas-based DIYer who used cardboard boxes, paper towels, and styrofoam cubes to make the “amazing” fireplace for about $6 (£4.50).

Jourdyn told LatestDeals.co.uk, a money-saving website: “Because I’m renovating and selling our living room furnishings, our TV has been relegated to an old pop-up table until I can afford a new TV stand.

“That means I was severely limited in my holiday decorating options this year.

“I was looking for new ways to hang stockings online and came across a couple pretty great old Facebook postings where people constructed faux fireplaces for Christmas shots.

“I was immediately enamored with the concept and decided to create my own version.

“I needed to keep things as cheap as possible, so I tried to use only what I already had on hand.

“My toddler’s playpen sides worked perfectly to create the basic shape of a fireplace around the table.

“I cut four cardboard boxes to size and used zip ties to secure them to the playpen.

“The mantel is formed of styrofoam packaging cubes that have been taped together around the table’s edge.

“To fill up any gaps and make the external shell as smooth and level as possible, I utilized everything from rolled paper, poster board, paper towels, and duct tape.

“To keep the shape firm, I taped all of the sides and corners together.

“To create a faux ‘fire’ look, I painted the inside space black and dumped in a mess of gold ribbon remnants with a puck light.

“I used faux brick and wood-grain contact paper, which is just sticky wrapping paper, to cover the fireplace.

“It also has a tiny rough texture, which I believe adds to the realism of the design.

“I was ecstatic when I finally took a step back and realized it was starting to resemble a fireplace..”

