Mum slams the brakes on her car and yells, “I won’t stop until youse are bonneted!”

After intentionally driving her car towards a former friend and her pregnant sister, a single mother has escaped jail.

After dropping their children off at school in Kirkby, Charline Barrett drove her car towards Rebecca McGee and her sister Jade.

The altercation on September 14 was the conclusion of a long simmering tension between the women, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

In the event, Barret drove her car and hit Rebecca at a low speed, nearly missing Jade, who was 26 weeks pregnant.

Barrett, of Tilston Road, Kirkby, was spared a prison sentence today at Liverpool Crown Court after her son’s headteacher complimented the strong values she instilled in him and warned that if she was imprisoned, he would bear the brunt of the damage.

Barrett had been good friends with Rebecca McGee in the past, but their friendship had deteriorated substantially in recent years, according to prosecutor Simon Duncan, though the reasons for this were not revealed.

Barrett wrote Ms McGee’s friend Jordan Tierney a message in September urging her to “keep off those roads” and claimed that “you and Rebecca McGee are #1 on my list.”

Barrett ended her message by saying, “I will never stop until you can’t walk,” according to the court.

Barrett subsequently saw Rebecca and Jade walking away from their children’s Kirkby school, and the two ladies began to argue.

Barrett yelled from her car, “I’m not leaving until youse are bonneted,” and then drove her car onto the sidewalk behind the two women, revving her engine.

Rebecca was hit by the car and fell on the bonnet, but Jade was able to move out of the way.

Rebecca claimed that the experience had made her uneasy and dependent on medicines.

Barrett escaped prison, however, as the headteacher of her son’s primary school vouched for their strong relationship and stated that a prison sentence would be terrible to her son.

Ms Barrett’s kid was a delightful and brilliant boy, according to Mair Hindmarsh, headteacher at Kirkby Church of England Primary School, thanks to his mother’s “hot headed” parenting.

“They have a very tight relationship,” she remarked.

“The summary comes to an end.”