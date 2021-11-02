Mum saves £6,000 on a yard makeover thanks to B&Q, Amazon, and B&M offers.

By performing the job herself, a mother dramatically altered her garden and saved over £6,000.

Deborah Williamson wanted to give her yard a totally new look while keeping it low-maintenance.

Deborah saved hundreds of pounds on the makeover despite the fact that her garden looked nothing like it did when she started.

The 49-year-old North West key worker told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk: “I’ve wanted to do the garden for a long time, but I didn’t know where to begin or find the motivation to do it because it’s such a large garden.” I knew I wanted a low-maintenance garden, especially after being diagnosed with degenerative spinal issues that will necessitate surgery, which prompted me to start planning my garden.

“Alan Titchmarsh is an inspiration to me because of what he does with landscape makeovers.”

Deborah divided the garden into four sections. “I then started sketching little drawings of concepts I liked, including decking, pergola, fire pit, arches, and lights,” she explained. My mind went into overdrive once my ideas were on paper; with each sketch, I jotted down what I wanted, estimated how much it would cost, and then set a budget.” The mother of one was quoted £7,500 for just the decking, but she was able to complete the look for less than half that amount.

“Then came the fun part – shopping,” she explained. Wow, there are some great deals out there. I spent some time sourcing supplies, and then the epidemic hit, and the project got underway. The patio was supposed to be made of wood, but there was a scarcity, so I looked for alternatives on Amazon. I was drawn to composite decking tiles and decided that this would be a wonderful choice. I paid £33 per box of 12 and used five, but I received a 6% discount because I was a first-time purchase – incredible.” Deborah stated that she stayed within her budget throughout the entire procedure. “I’d been given a quotation for top decking, £7,500, needless to say I wasn’t going to do it,” she continued. “The summary comes to an end.”