Mum prefers to live in the garden to the house. Following a £10k makeover

After a spectacular transformation that included a gazebo and a hot tub, a mother said she now spends more time in her garden than in her house.

Carla Sherlock’s Christmas plans were canceled, like they were for many others, when the pandemic struck, and she was forced to work from home.

Because the family would be spending a lot more time in the garden, the 47-year-old accountant decided to put her holiday money in it.

“We were scheduled to be travelling abroad for my husband’s 50th and my daughter’s 18th birthdays but obviously that was cancelled,” Carla, of Wallasey, told The Washington Newsday.

“We had always meant to do up the garden because it is something that has developed with us over the years; it used to have all the kid’s toys and a trampoline, but it is now a more mature space,” says the couple.

“I don’t think we would have done it to the extent and money that we have now if the holiday hadn’t been canceled, and we just went for it because we didn’t sure how long things [like lockdown]would last.”

Carla says she loves her garden so much that she treats it like another area of the house, putting in a lot of effort.

“We started doing it in the winter, so I’d estimate it took from November 2020 to April 2021,” she explained.

“I spent a lot of that time waiting for the grass – if it wasn’t Covid, it was the Suez Canal – but I would highly advocate waiting for the products you desire.

“We also got our gazebo at a good price because we bought it in the spring; my advise is to check early because the difference in price for our style of gazebo throughout the summer was about $1,000.

“My husband fractured his wrist when he fell from a ladder while putting the gazebo together.

“I’m useless when it comes to plants, and to be honest, I just picked what looked lovely; I’d have to look at the labels to tell you what they are.

“However, that is what we do.”

